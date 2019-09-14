Ankara in your space: Only the bold can dare take it up

Even if you don’t fancy it for your closet or your space, you must admit it is gorgeous. It dances in your eyes.

I don’t have the palate to style my space in Ankara. At least not yet. I’m open to it, though, because you never know where your style voice will take you. Ankara is also gorgeous fabric.

By BETT KINYATTI

I don’t own any piece of furniture upholstered in Ankara. Not in my home, studio or Pinterest idea boards. What I have, though, are maxi Ankara dresses hanging in my closet. I wear them to church on Sundays and to those events with a dress code that says “the mother-in-law is watching”.

ADVENTUROUS

What these Ankara pieces subtly tell the world is, “Look at me. I’m African and 34, I dictate the terms of my personal style. My skin glows with melanin. I’m a child of our roots and a protector of the motherland. I dance to the beat of our African drums. Wakanda forever.”

I don’t own any Ankara-clad furniture — I’ve said that already — but I secretly envy folk who do. I really do. I’ve been to spaces littered with such accent pieces. A modern bench here, a cocktail chair there, some throw cushions on the floor, lampshades and pots of houseplants draped in Ankara, duvet covers. I haven’t seen Ankara wallpaper. Yet.

It takes a certain palate to style your space in Ankara. A piece upholstered in Ankara says, “Look at me. I’m adventurous and boldly Pan-African. You cannot resist but steal glances at me. You wonder how much tasteful gaudiness can be contained in the seams of one handcrafted piece. You come for the cultural patterns and stay for the overt sense of Africanism. Wakanda forever.”

HYPNOTISES

Anyway, several questions about styling my space with Ankara keep me up at night. Questions like, should I style around the Ankara furniture and accessories, or should I ask them to fit wherever they so desire? Will the pieces upset the style cohesion I've been conscious to create and maintain? These pieces will steal all the personality in a room, won't they? Actually, they'll have so much personality the room won't contain it.

Anyway, several questions about styling my space with Ankara keep me up at night. Questions like, should I style around the Ankara furniture and accessories, or should I ask them to fit wherever they so desire? Will the pieces upset the style cohesion I’ve been conscious to create and maintain? These pieces will steal all the personality in a room, won’t they? Actually, they’ll have so much personality the room won’t contain it.

Moving away from the artsy elements, I also chew like cud questions about the practicality of Ankara itself for daily use. Take a couch for the living room. Will the Ankara inhale and exhale with strong breaths as the family slumps down on the couch to watch some TV or rise up to get plates of food from the kitchen? Will the stitching hold its own? Does the fabric wear and tear with grace, or does it fade with an African accent?

CRAFTMANSHIP

We have a daughter, she’s three and playfully destructive. She colours things, anything, with crayons and water paints. I picture her using the Ankara couch as her canvas — will it survive her artistic expression? Can we scrub it clean with regular detergent? Will the spot we’ve scrubbed bruise like a wound?

I spoke to a fabric purveyor. She’s only known as Juliana in the Ankara circles. A one-name influence. Like Beyoncé. Juliana supplies fabric to a handful of local artisans who craft accent pieces using Ankara. I shared my concerns with her, she said: “The same fabric used for clothes is the same one used for upholstery and interior decor. You’re surprised, huh? Ha-ha. Six yards costs between Sh1,500 and Sh2,500. We source them from around East and West Africa.”

Juliana paused to catch her breath. “The same way you care for your Ankara clothes is the same way to care for Ankara furniture — clean it with cold water and a gentle bar soap, don’t scrub it with harsh detergents. Kenya has the craftsmanship and material to build quality Ankara pieces, so yes, our furniture can last as long as furniture upholstered from other types of imported fabric.”