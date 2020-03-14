Fally Ipupa performs in Paris despite anti-government violence

By AMOS NGAIRA

Hooliganism reared its ugly head recently in Paris, marring a much-awaited live overseas concert by Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa, his first in many years. But the singer would not let the incident stop what he does best, giving a scintillating performance of song and dance.

A notorious gang of Paris-based Congolese extremists has always shown hostility to Kinshasa-based musicians in recent years, accusing them of being too cosy with the government they loathe.

They again tried to interfere with the show at the prestigious Bercy Hall in Paris. But the show went on despite the violence.

During the skirmishes, members of the gang, numbering about 100, lit bonfires and destroyed motor vehicles, motorcycles and other property at the Gare De Lyon station, close to the concert venue.

What appeared to enrage French authorities most was that the gang tried to prevent firemen from putting out the fires.

Gang members engaged the police and firefighters in running battles with smoke visible above the station.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation last week, Paris-based veteran singer Nyboma Mwandido regretted the incident.

“It had been quite a while since we had crowd trouble in Paris, but we are glad it did not interfere with the show and the trouble was quelled,” he said.

Nyboma is among the elders and leaders of the Congolese music community living in Europe.

Fally was making a return to live performances in Europe after having been barred for nearly 10 years by a leftwing movement opposed to the DR Congo government, also known as les combatants.

Most of the Kinshasa-based music stars, including Koffi Olomide, Werrason, JB Mpiana, Tshala Muana and Ferre Gola, have in the past faced the wrath of the gang that was opposed to the regime of President Joseph Kabila. They accused the musicians of keeping silent over human rights abuses back in their motherland.

The same weekend was also a welcome breather for veteran band leader Nyoka Longo and his Orch Zaiko Langa Langa. He, like Fally, had been put off performing in Europe because of the protests.

Nyoka, for the first time in 15 years, entertained his fans in Belgium as part of Zaiko Langa Langa’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

For most of last year, Nyoka and his group were on a tour of various states in America, where Congolese music is quite popular.

The original Zaiko Langa Langa band, formed in 1969, featured prominent names like Maveula Somo, Evoloko Joker, Felly Manuaku, Papa Wemba, Bimi Ombale and Lengi Lenga.

In late 1989, the group split into two factions — Zaiko Langa Langa Familia Dei (led by Ombale) and Zaiko Langa Langa Nkolo Mboka under Nyoka.

Though most of the original members are either dead or pursuing solo careers, Nyoka has endured as the band leader.

Unlike in the past when he was blocked from performing by the rowdy gang, Nyoka’s band this time had a joyous moment with fans at the weekend.

Fally Ipupa’s mentor Olomide, the leader of Quartier Latin International band, earlier this week made a stopover in Nairobi from a show in Tanzania.