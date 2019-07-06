By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Book Title: Whisper in the Jungle

Author: Robert Mwangi

Whisper in the Jungle is a work full of love, adventure and humour. The story takes the reader from Kenya all the way to the US, where James has been awarded a soccer scholarship. His girlfriend is kidnapped by unknown people. James enters a deep forest to search for her while hoping to retain his soccer scholarship in America.

Who is Robert Mwangi?

I am the author of Whisper in the Jungle, published by Storymoja Publishers. I’m also a footballer who was awarded a scholarship in 2002 to study accounting at Oklahoma Christian University in the US. I’m the only child of my mother, Esther Wangechi.

How did you feel when you held a copy of ‘Whisper in the Jungle’?

It was a beautiful feeling that I lack words to describe. I touched the copy lovingly, turned the pages carefully countless times before placing it on my bedside shelf thinking it was just a pleasant dream. I fell into deep sleep. The same nice soft feeling enveloped me when I woke up in the morning. I could not believe that my efforts had eventually borne fruit, that my longtime dream had come true. It was an awesome feeling.

You had submitted this work to a foreign publishing firm. Tell us your experience working with local and foreign editors.

Local editors related well with the story as opposed to the foreign ones. Through the regular communication and recommendation with my lead editor, I was able to note the gaps in my story and beef them up.

Is there a difference between Robert Mwangi the manuscript writer and Robert Mwangi the author?

The two are now different persons in one. The manuscript writer has undergone a great transformation. The manuscript writer is stuck in his room, alone, sharing his thoughts with himself. The writer has exposed his thoughts to readers, thus opening his work to critiques.

What influenced the writer in you?

I’m an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction books. In my childhood, I devoured books such as The Hardy Boys series, Famous Five series, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and The Adventures Huckleberry Finn. In my innocence, I believed the events in the books, only to realise later that the stories were a creation of the authors.

During my free time, I scribbled short stories hoping to have them published, just like the books I had read. I had a dream which has culminated in publishing of Whisper in the Jungle.

Why did you write ‘Whisper in the Jungle’?

WHITE FACES

When I stepped in America, I was astounded by the sea of white faces that surrounded me. On the other hand, I was shocked when they asked me if we still lived with wild animals in the forests. They were even surprised that I’m able to communicate in English. Those incidents sparked the desire to paint Africa in a positive manner, to celebrate the positive aspects of being an African in the modern world.

How has the book impacted your family and friends?

My mother is very excited and very proud of me. She has not stopped thanking God for these achievements beside other achievements. She has also told family members about the book and they are equally excited about it. I grew up in SOS Children’s Home, Nairobi, where I made many friends, brothers and sisters. I’m the first SOS published author in Kenya. No wonder the SOS fraternity came in droves to witness the launch of Whisper in the Jungle.

I believe my friends at Ofafa Jericho High School, Nairobi, where my skills in soccer were sharpened, are happy for me. Also, members of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) team that I played with are proud of me.

WRITING SKILLS

I am sure my friends in America and all the facilitators of the writers’ workshops who helped me hone my writing skills will smile when they see the fruits of their labour.

What is your parting shot to writers and the general public?

Do your job whether you like it or not, to pay your bills. However, follow your passion for it brings you a certain joy and satisfaction. Do not focus on the money but on fulfilling your passion. Money will come later.