Elizabeth Mairura Wichenje is the Head of Information and Library Services at the Goethe-Institut, Nairobi.

She is an avid reader, as her career would naturally demand, but also a writer.

She recently launched a book for language study beginners, in four languages — German, English, French and Kiswahili (published by Writers Guild Kenya, 2019).

Wichenje’s books can also be read by both adults and children, in self-teaching sessions that don’t need to involve instruction — this is the way to go for parents during the school break.

Such books are also a challenge to Kenyan writers to think of writing books in multiple local languages. She speaks on writing and her other interests in life.

Briefly tell us about yourself

Elizabeth Mairura Wichenje is a multifaceted individual, but a common denominator is that I am thoroughly passion-driven.

I couldn’t survive doing something that I am not burning with passion for. Passion is my lifeblood. I eat, sleep, drink, and dream passion.

I strongly desire that my eulogy will say: now that was one firebrand! She shamelessly ate life with the biggest spoon she could find. She milked dry every experience that was entrusted to her.

What am I passionate about: children (I am a mother), education/learning (I am a teacher), languages in general but more specifically foreign languages (I am a linguist), books, reading, writing, literature (I am a librarian, a reader, a writer, and a lover of the written word).

When and how did you get interested in (children's/beginners’) books?

My interest in children's books is very recent. However, I've not yet published any children's book — these are still in the pipeline though and will be released very soon.

I took an interest in this niche after a very rewarding experience publishing foreign language books for beginners.

Foreign language fiction, especially that which is meant for beginners, will look and sound like a children's book.

A foreign language beginner is like a child in their language, needs, expression and learning path. Their language is simple and limited.

They are extremely eager to use the little they know, which they believe to be much. We don't want to disappoint them.

So we tap into this energy by preparing literature that says, "We understand you. We really do."

Should parents be concerned about what their children read? Why?

It depends on what the parent wants or the parenting style they subscribe to. Information is power, it influences.

Reading gives access to information. Children are highly impressionable; they will be influenced by what they read.

For me, the real question is: should a parent be concerned about what influences their children? This then informs the path that a parent will take.

Tells us about your writing path

Both my parents are retired language teachers. Dad taught English (and economics) while mum taught Kiswahili, among other subjects.

She speaks flawless Kiswahili mufti to date. And a host of other language teachers in my family: aunts, uncles, cousins.

So I grew up encouraged to read, read, read in English as well as in Kiswahili.

As a child, this greatly developed my vocabulary and expression and it showed in my compositions.

This pattern repeated itself in secondary school where I wrote (and performed) award winning poetry.

I also wrote a play that won in the school's inter-houses competition, but I was in Form Four so I wasn't there to push the play beyond the school. Maybe I should go back and try?

As a university student, I wrote and performed poetry at KU Culture Week and at the Music Festivals.

I even wrote poetry for Revival Springs magazine. I was also part of the editorial team that founded the Power Splash magazine, which was the first magazine of the Kenyatta University Christian Union.

Beyond university, I wrote (and directed) a play for my church, which was a huge success. I'm also a songwriter.

I write out my plans... I have an intrinsic need to write. Writing meets a host of my needs, such as therapy.

My writing in foreign language (German) gave me my biggest breaks: in high school and later as a university student, I was among those that won one-month all-expenses-paid trips to Germany. So I keep finding myself going back to this niche.

Why did you decide to write and publish your book(s) in multiple languages?

As a foreign language learner myself, I saw how much I gained from reading whatever foreign language literature I could find.

However, whatever I could find was material not conceptualised for foreign language learners, but for native speakers of those languages.

These are two very different audiences. So intrigued was I by the question: "Is there a way to write fiction specifically for a learner starting to learn a foreign language?" that I based my MA German Studies thesis on this question.

My exciting findings birthed my books nine years later. In between, teaching foreign language to persons of all ages and experimenting my MA findings on my students from time to time, further validated my quest.

Additionally, working in a foreign language-based library and seeing what kind of books fly off the shelves further informed this decision.

Having multiple languages helps to avoid a dictionary. A learner reads the text in German or French then English and/or Kiswahili.

Reading with a dictionary is not encouraged, as learners are needed to deduce meanings from contexts.

My approach enables them to check the meanings of sentences instead of just individual words out of context.

A sentence in English may use different wordings in German or Kiswahili to convey the same message.

What is the value of reading to children, a community, a nation?

Way beyond the basic goal of improving literacy, reading transports you to as many worlds as you read.

Reading informs, relaxes, engages the brain, entertains. Reading can also be therapeutic.

Are you planning to translate your book(s) into Kenyan languages? Why?

My books are already translated into a Kenyan language — Kiswahili.

And yes, I hope they will also find translation into many other languages, Kenyan and beyond.

Reason simply being that I desire that as many readers as possible in Kenya and beyond will find access to my stories in whatever language closest to their hearts.

I hope readers worldwide will connect with and love my stories as much as I do.

Would you say that Kenyans should tell their children stories in their mother tongue before they go to school?

Kenyans do tell children stories in their mother tongue all the time. Or did you mean ethnic language? (I love to make this distinction).

And yes, telling stories in mother tongue (the first language a child speaks) can provide a myriad of benefits such as helping a child to develop their expression, passing values, teaching lessons, for bonding with parents/caregivers.

We're a very oral society. It's a beautiful aspect of our culture and identity that we need to carry on into future generations.

Any last words on stories, books and children's lives?

I am yet to meet a child who just doesn't like to read. Especially at younger stages. Each time I present a young child with a book, their little faces light up.

If you know one, please bring them to me. A love for reading is nurtured young. Those who love to read while young will almost never detract from this as they grow older.

However, it's not often that one will "catch" the reading bug as an adult. By this time they're usually "immune".

So please, let's catch them young and infect them with a love for reading while we still can.