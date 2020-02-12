How to find your signature scent

By MERCY WAHITO

We all want a signature scent. Whether we are heading to the office or for a hot date, there is nothing as striking as smelling good.

You might wonder why a person owns one to three different types of perfumes in their closet or would invest in one of those expensive designer perfumes. It enhances your image and personality and notifies every one of your presence.

Did you know that in Ancient Egypt, perfumes were used as a tool for social status and elegance? They were used in burial ceremonies especially for the royals and high profile people in the society.

In ancient Egypt, Queen Cleopatra would fill her ship with many roses that were enough to submerge herself in. She did this on her way to meet her love Antony so that she could create an ineradicable image of herself.