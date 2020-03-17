Match day: When sports, music and fashion meet

By THOMAS RAJULA

Some lucky fans of the English Premier League club Manchester United from Nairobi are a very elated lot.

The side was able to thump their "noisy neighbours" and city rivals, Manchester City, 2-0 in the derby match that went down on Sunday.

However, the mentioned lucky few had the opportunity to watch the match with the club's striking legend and one of its official brand ambassadors Dwight Eversley Yorke.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international player was in the country as part of a global partnership between Chivas Regal Scotch whisky and Manchester United Football Club, themed Afroblend Nights.

Last weekend, the partnership saw four of the premiership side's former players including Louis Saha, Wes Brown and Quinton Fortune in Ghana and Cameroon to watch the derby match with selected fans.

Members of the official Manchester United fan club in Kenya, present a gift to Manchester United legend, Dwight Yorke, during 'Afroblend Nights', a collaboration between Chivas Regal and Manchester United, at Blue Door Lounge and Club while watching the Manchester United and Manchester City English Premier League clash on March 8, 2019. PHOTO | THOMAS RAJULA

The match day event was celebrating the blend of sports, music and fashion. It featured top deejays Mixmaster Lenny from Kenya and DJ Zinhle from South Africa. They also showcased an exciting fashion collaboration with Bonkerz Kenya’s fashion designer Mvoo Wanje. He created t-shirts that showed Nairobi’s land marks in a nutshell. Being International Women’s Day, Dwight Yorke was joined on stage by, among others, Miss Universe Kenya 2019 Finalist, Wangari Macharia, to create art pieces in honour of women.

TV presenters Foi Wambui and Manasseh K Nyagah with Chaxy from Redbull Kenya during 'Afroblend Nights', a collaboration between Chivas Regal and Manchester United, at Blue Door Lounge and Club while watching the Manchester United and Manchester City English Premier League clash on March 8, 2019. PHOTO | THOMAS RAJULA

"This is the first time I'm spending time in Kenya. I can hardly remember my previous visit because we were in and out in just under 24 hours," said Mr Yorke, whose muscular physique shows that he's still keeping in shape.