By SHABAN MAKOKHA

With his training as a medical doctor, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale tried all he could to stabilise his wife Adelaide Shikanga who had collapsed Saturday morning.

He tried the resuscitation techniques he has mastered over the years but the unconscious wife hardly responded.

“She gasped her last breath in my hands during the resuscitation process,” said a sorrowful Dr Khalwale of his first wife.

WITHOUT WARNING

And it came without warning. Just the previous day, she was in good health, chatting with friends and relatives who had visited her.

A few days earlier, after six chemotherapy sessions, she had been declared free of blood cancer that had been detected earlier this year.

Saturday was a normal day for Dr Khalwale. At 7.46am, he tweeted about his programme for the day, saying he would be in Shamoni, Malava. He did not have an idea of what awaited him.

He would be jolted into action by a househelp. As Adelaide headed to the bathroom after she woke up at around 8am, she collapsed, calling the househelp for assistance. The househelp then rushed to alert Dr Khalwale, who made all efforts to save her but it was too late.

Speaking at the Mukumu Hospital mortuary, Dr Khalwale said: “My wife developed cervical cancer in 2003. She was treated at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and recovered.”

He said this year, she came down with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood that causes cells to accumulate in the bone marrow.

BLOOD PRESSURE

“She had undergone successful sixth chemotherapy at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where it was cleared two months ago,” said Dr Khalwale.

The politician said his wife developed pulmonary hypertension — high blood pressure in the lungs and the right side of the heart — on Friday.

The late Adelaide worked at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology’s School of Education, Department of Curriculum Information Technology.

Dr Khalwale, who served as Ikolomani MP from 2002 to 2013 before he was elected as Kakamega Senator in 2013, attributed his success to Adelaide.

“Together, we have built from zero to where we are today. We have built our family, our education and our wealth,” he said. “She supported and encouraged me during the worst times when l thought I could not wake up again. She has been the secret think tank of my political career.”

They were blessed with two sons and a daughter.

CONDOLENCES

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali accompanied his predecessor to move the body to the mortuary at Mukumu Hospital.

Leaders sent their condolence messages to Dr Khalwale.

Deputy President William Ruto tweeted: “Condolences to the family and friends (of Dr Khalwale) for the loss of your wife, Adelaide. Mama Adelaide was a pillar in your life, generous and kind. Thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.”

ODM leader Raila Odinga also tweeted: “Senator Khalwale, please accept my sincere condolences to you and your entire family following the passing of your dear wife Adelaide. May God grant you strength at this trying moment. You are certainly in our thoughts and prayers.”

DEDICATION

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya praised Adelaide’s dedication: “The late Adelaide was a loving and dependable wife and mother to her family and a dedicated public servant at Masinde Muliro University where she was a member of staff. On behalf of my family and the entire Kakamega County, I send my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the late Adelaide and pray to God to give them the strength to bear her tragic loss.”