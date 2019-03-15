‘Mistress’ changed car ownership, claims Kori

However, after he was released, Mr Kori found out that the car, which, together with his Toyota Lexus and his late wife's Mercedes Benz, KCC 068U, had been detained at Juja Police Station, had been transferred to the name of Ms Wangui.

A Kiambu court has ordered police to investigate claims that a suspect in the murder of Ms Mary Wambui Kamangara illegally transferred a Mercedes Benz vehicle belonging to businessman Joseph Kori to herself.

This followed a complaint by Mr Kori that the suspect, Ms Judy Wangui, colluded with other people to alter the vehicle ownership documents in her favour.

Mr Kori, through his lawyer Harrison Thimba, told Kiambu senior magistrate Stella Atambo that Ms Wangui, who is accused of murdering Ms Wambui, changed the car’s ownership while he was in police custody over the murder. Mr Kori had allegedly bought her the car, but the ownership documents remained in his name.

Ms Wangui is charged alongside car hire dealer Michael Githae with murdering Ms Wambui on January 26, 2019.

She is alleged to have hit Ms Wambui with a pressure cooker before strangling her to death on the material day at Fourways Junction on Kiambu Road.

This came even as it emerged that the prosecution has entered into a deal with Mr Kori that will see him testify against the accused persons in the murder case.

Ms Wangui and Mr Githae are accused of killing Ms Wambui, who was Mr Kori’s wife, before dumping her body near a dam in Juja, Kiambu County.

Mr Kori is said to have had a love affair with Ms Wangui for over two years before the murder occurred.

Appearing in court on Friday, Mr Kori told the magistrate that he had bought Ms Wangui the white Mercedes Benz saloon car, registration number KCR 898L, which is identical to that of his deceased wife's.

“The motor vehicle belonging to my client (Kori) has been released, the only pending issue is about the other motor vehicle KCR 898L, which was illegally transferred to Judy (Wangui) when my client was in custody,” said Mr Thimba, adding that the car belongs to Mr Kori.

Mr Kori, who the magistrate said had been released unconditionally, was arrested on January 27 but was released on February 21 after it emerged that he was not in any way involved in the murder.