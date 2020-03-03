By SAMWEL OWINO

By NASIBO KABALE

The top 10 high-end hospitals gobble up 28 per cent of all the money you contribute at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), leaving only 72 per cent to be shared by the remaining 7,990 facilities that are accredited by the fund.

A report of an actuarial review of the fund exclusively obtained by the Nation reveals that the top hospitals earned Sh16 billion in two financial years. Out of the top 10, only two — the Kenyatta National Hospital and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital — are public facilities while one, AIC Kijabe Medical Centre, is a mission hospital.

HIGH DEMAND

The rest are private and associated with the affluent confirming assertions that the poor have been paying for the well-to-do to get top-class medical care.

Kenbright Actuarial and Financial Services managing director Ezekiel Macharia says because the facilities are in high demand, they increase prices so as not to overstretch themselves and NHIF ends up paying for this.

National Assembly Health Committee member Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) says the trend has been going on for years and needs to be remedied ahead of the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) targets.

"NHIF needs to be restructured because this is not the first time the matter is coming up," says Mr Simiyu. Kenyatta National Hospital received Sh3 billion followed closely by Nairobi Hospital (Sh2.85 billion), Aga Khan Hospital (Sh2.3 billion), Nairobi West Hospital (Sh1.7 billion) and MP Shah Hospital (Sh1.5 billion).

Also among the top earners were Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (Sh1.2 billion), Gertrude’s Garden Children’s Hospital (Sh877 million), AIC Kijabe Medical Centre (Sh868 million), Texas Cancer Centre (Sh831 million) and Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre (Sh788 million).

PUBLIC HOSPITALS

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) chief executive Daniel Yumbya says Kenyans have a right to access facilities of their choice.

While Kenya Medical Association (KMA) secretary-general Simon Kigondu agrees, he adds that, with improvement of services in public hospitals, Kenyans will be inclined to go to those facilities.

Top conditions paid for by the insurer include maternity, renal failure, influenza, malaria and pneumonia. In 2019, NHIF paid Sh1.4 billion for maternity services, a further Sh408 million on renal failure, Sh304 on influenza and pneumonia and Sh287 million for malaria

According to the report, NHIF benefit pay-out as a percentage of contributions was 86 per cent. Out of this, private providers received over 80 per cent of all claims. Inpatient claims constitute the largest share at 48 per cent, with the average cost per claim being Sh22,000.

Lawmakers last October raised concerns over the high number of rich Kenyans going abroad to seek treatment using the NHIF at the expense of poor citizens.

For instance, in the 2018/2019 financial year, private hospitals received Sh22 billion from the insurer while government and mission ones got Sh7 billion and Sh8 billion respectively out of its Sh37.7 billion expenditure.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

In the same period, NHIF spent Sh17.7 billion for specialised treatment, which included flying some patients abroad. The figure was higher than what it spent on inpatient and outpatient treatments that stood at Sh11.8 billion and Sh8 billion respectively.

The Health Financing Reforms Expert Panel (Hefrep), which former Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki set up to transform the NHIF, has said that the insurer risks collapse within two years unless the proposed rates President Uhuru Kenyatta halted mid last month are implemented.

This comes at a time when the scheme is undergoing reforms to strengthen its capacity to deliver on the UHC. Last year, NHIF was excluded from handling Sh3.1 billion allocated for the UHC roll-out in four counties.