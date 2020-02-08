'Pole Mzee'... words that melted Moi

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Former President Daniel Moi is remembered for many things.

To his political allies, students and opponents, there is one trait that baffled all of them — his unparalleled ability to forgive those who wronged him.

Many politicians and professionals in the 24 years he was in power found themselves in Moi’s bad books.

All of them have different experiences, with some being rehabilitated and returned to the fold while others saw their careers go up in smoke.

But one trick that a majority did not know is that the former president, despite the demeanour he projected in public, readily pardoned those who sought his forgiveness.

Chama Cha Mashinani party leader Isaac Ruto describes Moi as a father figure, political mentor, peacemaker and a person who exercised humility and forgiveness.

“Moi was the epitome of humility,” said Mr Ruto, a former Council of Governors chairman.

“All you had to do when you fell out with him was to go underground for sometime, then appear before him and ask for forgiveness; you would immediately go into his good books.”

In fact, he reveals, one did not need to book an appointment but just appear in Moi’s Kabarak home and tell the security officers you wanted to meet and apologise to him.

“On several occasions, I would unknowingly wrong him but went back to him with the magic words - ‘I am sorry, Mzee, forgive me,"' revealed Mr Ruto, who served in Mr Moi’s Cabinet as assistant minister for Education, Agriculture and minister for Vocational Training and Environment.

“The only person who had learned Moi’s traits on forgiveness was nominated MP Mark Too. He would wrong Moi then in two months he would be back in the fold,” revealed Mr Ruto.

BIWOTT REHABILITATED

When Moi wanted to name a successor, Too was prevailed upon to step down and pave way for Uhuru Kenyatta to replace him.

Mr Ruto also said even after an attempt by former Nakuru North MP Kihika Kimani and a group of politicians to prevent him from succeeding President Jomo Kenyatta, he still forgave him.

“Many a time we would drive with Moi to Kihika’s home,” said Mr Ruto.

Former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott, now deceased, was among those who were considered untouchable in Moi’s regime, but he also fell out and was later rehabilitated.