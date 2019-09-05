alexa Prosecution gets more time to share statements in Kariuki's case - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Senate agrees to Sh316bn for counties - VIDEO...
  1. Home
  2. News

Prosecution gets more time to share statements in Kariuki's case

Thursday September 5 2019

Humphrey Kariuki

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki leaves the Milimani Law Courts on September 5, 2019. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

Advertisement
 
RICHARD MUNGUTI
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
More by this Author

The prosecution has said it will give witness statements and exhibits in the Sh41 billion tax evasion case against tycoon Humphrey Kariuki in 21 days.

State prosecutor Vincent Monda on Thursday urged Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuki to give his team more time to supply the statements that are remaining.

Mr Monda said eight statements and exhibits have been supplied to the accused.

The prosecutor said all the statement will have been supplied before the next mention date.

Defence lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Cecil Miller said they have been supplied with some of the statements.

Ms Mutuku directed the prosecution to ensure they have supplied the remaining statements by September 20.

Related Stories

Advertisement

She ordered the case to be mentioned on September 26 for further directions.

Kariuki was charged alongside nine other directors of Africa Spirits Limited and Wow Beverages with tax evasion.