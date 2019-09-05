By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The prosecution has said it will give witness statements and exhibits in the Sh41 billion tax evasion case against tycoon Humphrey Kariuki in 21 days.

State prosecutor Vincent Monda on Thursday urged Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuki to give his team more time to supply the statements that are remaining.

Mr Monda said eight statements and exhibits have been supplied to the accused.

The prosecutor said all the statement will have been supplied before the next mention date.

Defence lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Cecil Miller said they have been supplied with some of the statements.

Ms Mutuku directed the prosecution to ensure they have supplied the remaining statements by September 20.

She ordered the case to be mentioned on September 26 for further directions.