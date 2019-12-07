Three other men were stabbed during the chaos but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to Metropolitan Police.

A post-mortem report revealed Skuse, who worked at Britvic’s factory in Beckton, died from a single stab wound.

By HILARY KIMUYU

A 26-year-old man was on Thursday charged with last month’s murder of a Kenyan man in east London.

Randy Skuse, 27, was stabbed to death after a fight broke out during a birthday party at a friend's house on Buckle Street, Whitechapel.

HOMICIDE

Sahal Abi was arrested in Ipswich on Tuesday after an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

He was charged with the murder of Skuse and three other counts of wounding with intent.

Seven suspects were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder but four were released.

The other three men, aged 23, 24 and 29, were released on bail pending further investigations.

According to family and friends, Skuse had been laughing and joking minutes before he was stabbed.

INNOCENT SOUL

His family has since described him as an “innocent soul” who had been acting as a “peacemaker” when he was killed in the flat.

Skuse’s mother Rahab Mugo told reporters that her son was attending the birthday party of a childhood friend on the fateful night.

“It wasn’t even a big party, the girl was turning 25 and she only invited 25 people,” Ms Mugo said.

Speaking to Barking and Dagenham Post, she said Skuse had just finished work at the factory where he worked as a supervisor at 10pm and left at around midnight.

She said her son got a lift to the party in a friend’s car to the party. Skuse was stabbed when a fight broke out in the morning. Ms Mugo said she was informed of her son’s death by a friend of Skuse’s.

INJURED BOYS

“There were boys injured, a boy dead, boys in the police station and others still in the flat. The police told us to give our details and names of our children,” she said.

Ms Mugo said friends, family and neighbours and members of the Kenyan community have supported her following her son’s death.