Prof Kobia was hopeful that the training would enable the youth to be self-sufficient.

By AGEWA MAGUT

At least 10,000 young men and women are expected to report for training next Monday following the National Youth Service the recruitment.

Speaking to journalists at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi at the end of the five-day exercise, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said that over 1000 young men and 200 women had turned up for the exercise in Nairobi.

PARAMILITARY TRAINING

"After this those who are recruited will go to the training centre in Gilgil, where they will undergo paramilitary training for six months and thereafter go for national service for a year," prof Kobia said.

She added that after the year of service, the recruits will choose vocational or technical courses.

The recruitment process involves checking identification documents and academic certificates from the candidates and ensuring that they are physically fit.

FITNESS

Recruits should be below 24 years old and musts have scored a D or above in their KCSE examinations.

If they meet this minimal requirements, they proceed to a medical check-up to test their physical fitness.

This is the first recruitment drive for the service following implementation of the NYS Act in March this year.