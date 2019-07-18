“They have shot at our secretary general who ran and hid inside one of the offices. This comes hours after Punguza Muzigo Bill passed. This is a cowardly act,” he tweeted.

By OUMA WANZALA

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot on Thursday night claimed their offices were under attack.

In a tweet, Dr Aukot said the office which is located in Lavington, Nairobi, was invaded by six armed men.

“They have shot at our secretary general who ran and hid inside one of the offices. This comes hours after Punguza Muzigo Bill (sic) passed. This is a cowardly act,” he tweeted.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna condemned the act.

“It shows that the merchants of impunity in Kenya are scared and cornered. It should give patriots more determination and courage,” tweeted Dr Miguna.

On Thursday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) verified that Dr Aukot’s Punguza Mzigo Initiative pushing for a constitutional amendment had met the required threshold of at least one million signatures.

