By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Moi University’s Dean of Medicine Prof Lukoye Atwoli has resigned from the position citing frustrations from his colleagues and the university's management.

Prof Atwoli, who has been at the helm for the last five years, will, however, continue to serve in the Department of Mental Health and other positions at the university.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that today I handed in letters giving notice of my early retirement from the Office of Dean, School of Medicine, with immediate effect,” stated Prof Atwoli in a letter to his colleagues at the university.

His term in office was to end next year.

FRUSTRATED

Prof Atwoli, who is also a consultant psychiatrist at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and at the Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare (AMPATH), termed his term in office as frustrating.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly. Events over the past 18 months have gradually convinced me that my position as Dean is no longer tenable,” added Prof Atwoli.

He asked the university’s management to look for his replacement as dean of School of Medicine.