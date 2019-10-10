By MOHAMED AHMED

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Specialised engineering teams are expected to Thursday begin pulling out the vehicle that was carrying a woman and her child, and which lunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni channel 11 days ago.

The car, which Ms Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu were in when it slipped off MV Harambee on September 29 at around 6:13pm, was found following efforts by a multi-agency team.

The announcement was a big relief to the family of Mr John Wambua who have been camping at Likoni.

Here is what we know so far on the retrieval efforts: