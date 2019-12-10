By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Motorists parking their cars in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) can now breathe a sigh of relief after the county government reverted its fees to Sh200.

They have been paying Sh400 since Wednesday last week despite a court order that stopped the increase until a case filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) is determined.

City Hall Director of Parking Services Tom Tinega said the county had not been served with the court order and that it was only done this afternoon.

The move to hike parking fees, which was effective December 4, was met with uproar from matatu operators and the consumer lobby.

The new increment would have seen 14-seater matatus pay Sh5,000 up from Sh3,650, 32-seater buses pay Sh8,000 up from Sh5,250 and 41 and above seater buses pay Sh10,000, up from Sh7,250 they have been paying since 2014.

Matatu owners threatened to resort to mass action while Cofek sued City Hall on grounds that motorists were not given sufficient notice as required by law.

Related Stories Cofek to sue over City Hall 'impunity'

Advertisement

Cofek had threatened to sue the county government once again for contempt of court while accusing City Hall of disregarding an existing court order.