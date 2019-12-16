By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu Chief Magistrate Julius Ng'arng'ar confirmed news of his death saying Police officers and a pathologist were at the scene observing the body and trying to establish the cause of death.

According to Mr Ng'arng'ar, Prof Odek was last seen on Friday.

He was not responding to phone calls asking him to report to duty this morning since he was to sit alone in a three-judge bench.

Prof Odek's driver, having not reached him on phone this morning, alerted his colleagues and court staff. The police then came to his house.

The estate in Milimani where Prof Odek lived. He was found dead at home. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They accessed his home with the help of the caretaker by removing one of the glass windows.

When they got in, the television was on and the judge's phones were on the table.

"He was facing up and was covered normally like someone who is asleep. Preliminary investigations revealed that there wasn't any struggle but the pathologist will issue a comprehensive statement," said Chief Magistrate Ng'arng'ar.