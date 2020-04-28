By NATION REPORTER

Kenya's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 374 on Tuesday as 11 more people tested positive.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also announced that 10 more patients recovered and were discharged, raising Kenya's total number of recoveries to 124.

Dr Aman said seven of the new cases were recorded in Nairobi and four in Mombasa.

He said that two of them were children aged three and that the oldest patient was 75 years old.

Dr Aman said the 11 people were among 589 tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

In terms of case distribution by county, he said Nairobi had 241, Mombasa 97, Kilifi nine, Mandera eight, Kiambu five and Kajiado three.

Kitui, Nakuru and Siaya had two each while Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kwale and Uasin Gishu had one case each.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Africa was 34,197 and the deaths 1,475, according to Worldometer's tally on April 28.

The virus has spread across the world, killed many, altered the definition of normalcy and collapsed economies since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

It had infected at least 3,080,101 people by April 28, with the total number of deaths standing at 212,265 and that of recoveries at 929,077.

The number of active cases stood at 1,938,759, with three per cent or 56,280 of them being critical and the rest mild.