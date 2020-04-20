By MARTIN KINYANJUI

The number of people in Kenya who have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 281 following the confirmation of 11 more cases.

The 11 are five females and six males all aged between 11 and 80 years.

Making the announcement Monday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said seven of the new cases were reported in Mombasa while four were reported in Nairobi.

Mr Kagwe also announced that two more patients, one of them being a doctor, have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 69.

The number of deaths remains at 14.

The Health CS announced that 4,759 complete personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and 237,047 assorted components including gowns, rubber boots and shoe covers have been distributed for use by health workers.

EXPAND TESTING

At the same time, Mr Kagwe said that the capacity for Covid-19 testing will be expanded to cover at least one laboratory in every county.

He said that 33 quarantine centres holding 483 individuals are currently active.