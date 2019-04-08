Court of Appeal President William Ouko said one appeal was filed in 2014, two in 2015 and several in 2016.

During that time they are expected to clear several appeals filed within the three-year period.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Twelve judges will be dispatched to Kisumu to clear all pending cases filed between 2014 and 2016, Court of Appeal President William Ouko has said.

The four benches, comprising three judges each, are expected in Kisumu by June and will be in the lakeside city for one week.

During that time, they are expected to clear several appeals filed within the three-year period.

Justice Ouko said one appeal was filed in 2014, two in 2015 and several in 2016.

“This court will be real time. Your appeals will be heard within the year or within six months,” said Mr Ouko.

The Court of Appeal president said they intend to clear or reduce the backlog of all the existing 1,500 appeals and applications made in Kisumu in the next two years.

Mr Ouko, who was elected last year, was speaking in Kisumu during a tour of the countys.

He has previously toured courts the city of Mombasa and Malindi town. During his tour, he also met inmates whose cases are some of the pending matters.

Justice Ouko said the Court of Appeal has a shortage of staff, with only 19 as opposed to 30 dictated by law.

But 11 more judges are set to be hired as courts across the country struggle with clearing case backlogs.