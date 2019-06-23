By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More than 120 junior police officers at the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have been transferred from their stations across the country.

According to a transfer list signed by Mr Mwangi Wanderi on behalf of DCI George Kinoti, the officers will have reported to the new stations by July 1.

Officers in the list include those in the ranks of chief inspector (three), inspector (six), senior sergeant, sergeant, (17), corporal (35) and constable (65).

COMPLAINTS

The transfers came amid complaints from the public on the collapse of cases due to the manner in which investigations are carried out.

Some security experts say shoddy probes have seen suspects acquitted in cases where the State should have secured convictions.

A court official who did not want to be named said, “The way the officers collect evidence is questionable, with glaring loopholes allowing suspects in serious crimes such as murder, rape and terrorism to get away."