132 dead as rains leave a trail of destruction

Parts of western Kenya, the Lake Basin region and Rift Valley are this week expected to experience strong rainfall.

Food and health aid dispatched as people asked to move to safer grounds.

By NATION TEAM

At least 132 people have died as heavy rains continued to pound most parts of the country.

Addressing the media in Nairobi Tuesday, government spokesman Col Rtd Cyrus Oguna said that approximately 17,000 people have been displaced by floods.

COLLAPSED

Two women drowned while trying to cross River Magada in East Seme Ward, Kisumu County, on Sunday. Two others drowned on Monday in Taita Taveta and Kwale counties while attempting to cross rivers.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned that the heavy rains would persist until the end of the month, and Kenyans should be on the lookout for landslides and overflowing rivers.

Acting Deputy Director of KMD Bernard Chanzu said most parts of western Kenya, the Lake Basin region and Rift Valley are this week expected to experience strong rainfall, whose intensity may likely subside towards the weekend.

In Kisii, a family in Nyamataro, South Mugirango, escaped death after their house collapsed when they were sleeping on Monday.

In Kakamega, chiefs and their assistants in Ikolomani Constituency were ordered to ensure the miners do not enter gold pits in order to avoid calamities.

DISPLACED

In Murang’a, a Monday night landslide swept about 2,000 tea bushes in Githambo village, Kiharu Constituency. Five families were displaced while 12 homes and a school are at risk.

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata said the most flood-prone areas in the region are Tana Delta and Voi.

In Isiolo, MPs appealed to the Devolution ministry to provide immediate food aid to families affected by the floods. At least 550 households in Iresaboru and Gafarsa have been displaced.

And in Garissa, flood victims received food and non-food aid from the county in partnership with the national government, Unicef and the Kenya Red Cross Society yesterday.

DRAINAGE

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) Coast Regional Manager Hassan Musa said that 1,112 people in Tana River, 302 in Taita Taveta and 60 people in Kilifi have so far been affected by the floods.

“We did not expect Wundanyi to flood and this is the first time the area is experiencing floods after heavy rains. This calls for all people to be cautious,” Mr Musa said.

He said Mombasa remains a challenge because it is generally flat and has poor drainage.

The counties most affected by the heavy downpours are Lamu, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Taita Taveta at the coasts. Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Garissa, Samburu counties are the most affected counties in the north eastern region, alongside Isiolo, Marsabit, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos and Embu counties in the eastern region. Meru and Tharaka Nithi are the central region’s affected areas.

WORST HIT

In the Rift Valley, the worst hit counties are Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo and Marakwet while Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya, Kisii counties are Nyanza’s most affected regions. Trans-Nzoia, Busia, and Bungoma Counties are the Western region’s affected areas.