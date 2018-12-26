Top 15 stories on 'Nation' site in 2018

Gangsters run riot in Nairobi:This story, published in January, exposed the muggers’ and robbers’ paradise the streets of the Kenyan capital had become. It exposed robbers, some linked to the 40 Bothers gang, who were targeting people leaving ATMs, forex bureau, M-Pesa shops and even pedestrians going about their businesses in broad daylight. It was not clear if the surge in crime in the capital was linked to cash woes that rock most Nairobians in January, and many hope that police will not let the 40 Brothers gang return to the streets this January. Thugs descend on a pedestrian on a Nairobi street. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The mystery killing Janet Waiyaki: In May 2018, Janet Waiyaki was killed under a hail of bullets at City Park, Nairobi. She died due to excessive bleeding after police shot her and her friend Bernard Chege, 26, who survived the horror. The late Janet Waiyaki. She was killed at City Park. PHOTO | COURTESY Police opened fire on their car as they escaped from the park, according to Mr Chege, but the brutal killing was later defended by Nairobi County Police Commander Joseph ole Tito and other police bosses.

Mystery death of Strathmore University don’s wife: The year 2018 started on a rather sour note for the family of Strathmore University lecturer Fredrick Onyango Ogolla after he was arrested for allegedly beating his wife Margaret Gobi Mwachongo to death at their home in Lavington, Nairobi. Margaret Gobi Mwachongo (Bex Becky) who died after she was allegedly beaten by her husband during a domestic quarrel. PHOTO | COURTESY | FACEBOOK This story, published in January, revealed details that had not been published elsewhere on the suspected murder.

Uhuru creates the post of chief administrative secretary: After keeping Kenyans guessing for weeks on why he had named only a part of his Cabinet, President Kenyatta started 2018 on a serious note by filling all the vacancies in his Cabinet. He also created the post of chief administrative secretary in a move political pundits said was to aimed at accommodating the many politicians and poll losers who had worked hard for his re-election.

The face of NYS scandal Season II: On May 24, 2018, the Nation managed to put a face to the infamous Sh9 billion NYS scandal that shook the country to the core, coming a year after Sh791 million was lost at the service in NYS scandal season I. Ann Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita never tendered to supply goods and services to the government. Nevertheless, she received money in an account held by her company – Annwaw Investment. Read how.

Ruto’s camp unhappy with Uhuru Cabinet list: The unexplained absence of Deputy President William Ruto at State House when his boss unveiled the first batch of the Cabinet revealed the behind-the-scenes palace wars that could shape their second term in office. This story explored the intrigues of the Cabinet appointments.

Raila’s swearing-in as the ‘people’s president’: President Kenyatta and his Jubilee government had vowed to stop Nasa leaders’ plan to swear in Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’ on January 30. To make good its threat, the government deployed police to Uhuru Park, the venue of the swearing-in, on the eve of the oath. But come January 30, Kenyans were surprised to learn that police had been ordered out of Uhuru Park during the night. This story explains how a key security organ held a meeting late in the night and decided that police should be withdrawn from the venue and allow Nasa to ‘swear in’ Mr Odinga.

Uhuru fires 15 principal secretaries: On June 8, President Kenyatta axed 12 principal secretaries who were not reappointed when he named his second-term Cabinet in January. The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua wrote to the PSs terminating their contracts "with immediate effect".

Uhuru names his new Cabinet: On January 5, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled his new Cabinet in which he retained Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport). He also appointed Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani and former Turkana Senator John Munyes as ministers.

Janet Waiyaki’s husband opens up on her murder: For the first time, Businessman George Kirubi, the husband of the woman who were killed under a hail of bullets at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, discussed the police murder. He said even though his wife "had an affair", he did not kill her and did not wish her death.

Kenya is splitting: In March 2108, Kenya became the centre of focus for earth scientists around the world after giant cracks emerged at Suswa in Narok County. In this widely read piece, geologists warned that Kenya is slowly splitting after massive Earth movements. They said the fissure was just one of the tens, perhaps hundreds, of other weak spots on the Great Rift Valley, which runs through the continent from the Horn of Africa to Mozambique.

Sharon Otieno’s ex-husband speaks out: Mr Bernard Okuta, Sharon Otieno’s former husband, on September 10 appealed to police to find her killers as detectives battled to unravel the mystery of her abduction and murder. Ms Sharon Otieno. She was abducted and murdered in Homa Bay. PHOTO | COURTESY Eventually, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero, a clerk at the Migori County Assembly, were arrested and charged with the murder.

The madhouse that is Sonko’s City Hall: This piece explored the management style of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has openly admitted that most of the decisions he makes must have the blessings of Harambee House and the national government.

Arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu: In an unprecedented move in Kenya, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested at Supreme Court in Nairobi over alleged corruption. She was later taken to court but she did not take a plea after challenging the criminal case lodged by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.