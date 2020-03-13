16 graduate from Nation Media Lab

By SARAH NANJALA

The eighth cohort of the Nation Media Lab graduated on Thursday after a 19-week training course.

Sixteen journalists were awarded certificates after the vigorous course comprising theory and practical assignments.

The journalists were encouraged to test their limits in the changing landscape of the media industry.

Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the company has placed itself as a pacesetter in the industry by investing in quality journalism.

“Journalism is a calling and we play a big role in the development of our society. We are in a privileged position with the brand we have developed. We are ready for the new transition and are confident that NMG is moving in the right direction,” Mr Gitagama told the graduates.

YOUNG JOURNALISTS

The Media Lab was launched in 2007 with the aim of giving young journalists experience in digital work.

Over the years, the programme has grown and laid focus on media convergence.

Since 2016, the training has been undertaken in collaboration with the Aga Khan Graduate School of Media and Communications, which offers the academic and technical support and provides a venue for the course.

The programme’s interim Dean Alex Awiti said training journalists is critical in preserving a country’s democracy, adding that media houses and journalists need to adapt to the changing market.

“Society needs the media now more than before. It is, therefore, essential that media houses invest in excellence,” he said.

Media Lab Academic Director Nancy Booker said the programme and involved significant amounts of energy and dedication from the academic staff and the trainees.

“This involved hours of practical assignments, including the production of a publication by the graduating group,” Dr Booker said.

4,000 APPLICANTS

The cohort was selected from a pool of 4,000 applicants in eastern Africa. The 16 are from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The curriculum consisted of mentorship from instructors who included veteran journalists.

Mr Steve Otieno, a graduate now attached to the Business desk of the Daily Nation, said the programme was a great learning experience.

“We have become bolder and our stories are focused on impact journalism. We look forward to giving back what we learnt,” Mr Otieno said.

Group Editorial Editor Mutuma Mathiu challenged the graduates to rise and cause a positive disruption in the industry.

“You have joined the media at a time of disruption in the digital space and political intolerance. It will be required of you to do your job and fight for your rights. The future of journalism is in your hands,” he said.

His sentiments were supported by Mr Gitagama, who urged the graduates to continue learning and make themselves all-round journalists.

“Learning never stops. You should develop interests in other areas too,” he said.