Two people arrested for allegedly taking photos at the GSU Recce Company's headquarters in Ruiru were arraigned in Nairobi on Monday.

James Mburu Ikaba and Miriam Njoki were not required to plead to any charges as police sought an order to detain them for 10 days to complete the probe.

Sergeant Geoffrey Busolo, of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), said the two were arrested at the GSU premises in Kiambu County on January 4.

In an affidavit filed in court, the sergeant said the two took photos while in a Land Cruiser parked near the camp.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE

Mr Busolo said that upon seeing the officers, Mr Mburu, who was the driver, tried speeding off.

The police pursuing them reportedly shot at the vehicle, deflating its tyres.

They found seven bullets when they searched the vehicle so they took the two to Juja Police Station.

WEAPONS FOUND

A search at Mr Mburu’s house in Marurui estate followed, with police finding items including a Ceska pistol, two pistol magazines, a shotgun and 45 bullets.

The suspects were then taken to the ATPU, where they admitted to carrying out surveillance when they were interrogated.

Sergeant Busolo said Mr Mr Mburu and Ms Njoki will likely face charges in connection to collection of information in a manner contrary to section 5 of Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012. The offence attracts a jail term not exceeding 20 years.

The officer asked Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to allow the suspects' detention for two weeks, terming them flight risks.