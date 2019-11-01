Police summon 24 govt officers over graft in civil registration
Friday November 1 2019
Police on Friday summoned 24 government officials for investigations into allegations of corruption and service delays in civil registration at Bishop's House in Nairobi.
In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said a team of several agencies conducted the operation following complaints from the public.
The 24, who include Deputy Director Paul Kagiri, were asked to present themselves at the nearest police stations.
IG Mutyambai further said other operations and arrests were taking place at some city hospitals, exercises which are expected to unearth cartels that aid and abet illegal issuance of birth certificates.
THE LIST
The other government officials whom police summoned on Friday are:
Charles J Akwoni - Principal Records Management Officer
Charity M Mwandime - Principal Civil Registration Officer
Jane Wangari Maina - Principal Civil Registration Assistant
Patrick Silla - Civil Registration Officer I
Peter Nganga - Civil Registration Officer I
Joyce Wambui Keitany - Civil Registration Assistant III
Maximilla Ouma - Assistant Office Administrator II
Charles Mutuku Ndambuki - Senior Clerical Officer
Julian Muthui - Senior Clerical Officer
Catherine Wanjira Moses - Senior Clerical Officer
Samuel Masota - Clerical Officer I
Janemary Wafula - Clerical Officer I
Judith Abwako - Civil Registration Assistant
Betty Stella Mwende - Clerical Officer I
Francis Wambua Munywoki - Clerical Officer I
Zenah Achieng Shafi - Clerical Officer I
Kennedy Kariuki Mwaura - Clerical Officer I
Mohamed Diba - Clerical Officer I
Beatrice Akoth Ochieng - Civil Registration Assistant III
Daniel M Ngaba - Principal Civil Registration Assistant
Judith S Aligula - Senior Clerical Officer
Henry Kioko Musembi - Civil Registration Officer I
Joseph Kioko Mbondo - Accountant II
MATIANG'I'S RAID
This comes days after Inspector-General of Police Fred Matiang'i raided the births register office to crack down on corruption cartels in the issuance of birth certificates.
Dr Matiang’i also ordered the immediate arrest of brokers behind the multi-million shilling corruption industry at Bishop’s House, where the department is based.
He assured Kenyans that the process of getting a birth certificate will be corruption-free and much smoother.