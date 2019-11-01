alexa Police summon 24 govt officers over graft in civil registration - Daily Nation
Police summon 24 govt officers over graft in civil registration

Friday November 1 2019

IG Hilary Mutyambai 

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai addresses journalists in his office in Nairobi on November 1, 2019 following an operation over alleged corruption in civil registration at Bishops House. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said a team of several agencies conducted the operation following complaints from the public.
  • The 24, who include Deputy Director Paul Kagiri, were asked to present themselves at the nearest police stations.
  • This comes days after Inspector-General of Police Fred Matiang'i raided the births register office to crack down on corruption cartels in the issuance of birth certificates.
JILL NAMATSI
By JILL NAMATSI
Police on Friday summoned 24 government officials for investigations into allegations of corruption and service delays in civil registration at Bishop's House in Nairobi.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said a team of several agencies conducted the operation following complaints from the public.

The 24, who include Deputy Director Paul Kagiri, were asked to present themselves at the nearest police stations.

IG Mutyambai further said other operations and arrests were taking place at some city hospitals, exercises which are expected to unearth cartels that aid and abet illegal issuance of birth certificates.

THE LIST

The other government officials whom police summoned on Friday are:

  1. Charles J Akwoni - Principal Records Management Officer

  2. Charity M Mwandime - Principal Civil Registration Officer

  3. Jane Wangari Maina - Principal Civil Registration Assistant

  4. Patrick Silla - Civil Registration Officer I

  5. Peter Nganga - Civil Registration Officer I

  6. Joyce Wambui Keitany - Civil Registration Assistant III

  7. Maximilla Ouma - Assistant Office Administrator II

  8. Charles Mutuku Ndambuki - Senior Clerical Officer

  9. Julian Muthui - Senior Clerical Officer

  10. Catherine Wanjira Moses - Senior Clerical Officer

  11. Samuel Masota - Clerical Officer I

  12. Janemary Wafula - Clerical Officer I

  13. Judith Abwako - Civil Registration Assistant

  14. Betty Stella Mwende - Clerical Officer I

  15. Francis Wambua Munywoki - Clerical Officer I

  16. Zenah Achieng Shafi - Clerical Officer I

  17. Kennedy Kariuki Mwaura - Clerical Officer I

  18. Mohamed Diba - Clerical Officer I

  19. Beatrice Akoth Ochieng - Civil Registration Assistant III

  20. Daniel M Ngaba - Principal Civil Registration Assistant

  21. Judith S Aligula - Senior Clerical Officer

  22. Henry Kioko Musembi - Civil Registration Officer I

  23. Joseph Kioko Mbondo - Accountant II

MATIANG'I'S RAID

This comes days after Inspector-General of Police Fred Matiang'i raided the births register office to crack down on corruption cartels in the issuance of birth certificates.

Dr Matiang’i also ordered the immediate arrest of brokers behind the multi-million shilling corruption industry at Bishop’s House, where the department is based.

He assured Kenyans that the process of getting a birth certificate will be corruption-free and much smoother.