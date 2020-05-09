By ANGELA OKETCH

Kenya's coronavirus tally rose to 649 on Saturday, with the announcement of 28 more positive test results.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said 24 of the new patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners from Tanzania.

CAS Aman further reported that the number of recoveries had increased to 207 with the discharge of five more patients and that the death toll had risen to 30.

He said one more patient had died in Mombasa County.

In the coastal county on Friday, police announced that one of the five people who fled from their homes after testing positive had been found dead.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said three had been arrested and quarantined and that one was still missing.

DISTRIBUTION

CAS Aman told the daily Covid-19 briefing that the 28 patients were among 1,611 people tested in the last 24 hours and that as of May 9, Kenya had tested a total of 31,041 samples.

He said 10 were in Mombasa, nine in Nairobi, four in Migori, two in Kajiado and one each in Machakos, Kiambu and Homa Bay.

Seventeen of the patients were male and 11 female.

Surveillance teams identified all the 28 patients aged between 11 and 81.

In Nairobi three were in Embakasi, two in Eastleigh and one each in Kayole, Huruma, South B and Kawangware.

In Mombasa, there were four in Mvita, another four in Nyali and two in Likoni.

HOTSPOTS

While noting the continuous identification of new cases in border counties, Migori and Kajiado in particular, the ministry called for stricter surveillance.

Dr Aman added that the ministry sent a team to Mandera to carry out mass testing in its hotspots.

"So far, 241 samples have been taken and transported to Nairobi for analysis," he said.

He also announced that a testing facility would be built at the Namanga border.

WARNING

With a steady rise in cases over the past few days, the ministry once again warned the public against a return to normalcy, noting Kenya has not yet won the battle against the deadly disease.

Dr Aman regretted that outlets such as malls and supermarkets are packed and that human and vehicle traffic in parts including the Nairobi central business district has continued to increase.

"These facilities face the risk of closure if they fail to abide by the government's guidelines," he said, noting the need to continue wearing face masks and observing social distancing and high standards of hygiene.

As such, the ministry announced more measures to contain the spread of the virus in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and Old Town Mombasa.

"In order to accelerate the flattening of the curves, more measures within Eastleigh and Old Town include prohibition of hawking and any forms of public gatherings," Dr Aman said.

He also noted the continued closure of all malls, markets, restaurants and eateries.