Over 3.5m have filed tax returns, KRA says hours to deadline

Sunday June 30 2019

KRA tax returns

Members of the public wait for assistance in filing their tax returns at the Kenya Revenue Authority's head office in Mombasa County. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

MARY WAMBUI
By MARY WAMBUI
At least 3.5 million Kenyans had filed their tax returns by 4pm on Sunday, ahead of the June 30 deadline given by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The taxman gave this report, noting an improvement from the 3.15 million people who had filed their returns by 4pm on June 30, 2018.

Wanja Wang'ondu, in charge of tax payer base expansion at the KRA, said the increase had to with the extra hours staff have worked, helping Kenyans file their returns.

"Kenyans have embraced iTax and the art of filing their returns early. In addition, our systems have not experienced any hitches since we began the process," she said.

The authority's target for the year was four million, an increase from last year's 3.2 million.

With only a few hours to midnight, and without an extension of the deadline, the authority may not surpass the target.

The penalty for not filing returns is Sh20,000 per year.