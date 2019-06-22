By NATION REPORTER

Three Al-Shabaab militants have been killed in an attack on the Yumbis Border Patrol Unit camp in Fafi, Garissa County.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Police Service said the ambush took place on Friday night but was quickly foiled.

"Our officers effectively engaged [the suspected Al-Shabaab militants] and with quick reinforcement from Special Forces, [they] were repulsed," said NPS communications director Charles Wahong'o.

Mr Wahong'o said all police officers were safe and that a multi-agency team was pursuing the attackers.

"Security agencies remain on high alert to suppress and counter Al-Shabaab's heightened activity along the border with Somalia," he said.

RECENT ATTACKS

The incident follows the deaths of seven officers on Saturday after their vehicle ran over an explosive between Kharof Harar and Konton centre in Wajir County.

Two others, who sustained serious injuries, were airlifted to Nairobi for advanced treatment. An officer who went missing was found later.

In Lamu County on June 13, four terrorists died after the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) they were planting blew up prematurely.

Three died at the scene of the incident at about 3am near Kwa Omollo Bridge along Bodhai-Bar’goni road.

Joseph Kanyiri, director of the Linda Boni operation and the Lamu County Commissioner, said the fourth terrorist was severely injured in the explosion and died while escaping.

AMISOM

Al-Shabaab terrorists have carried out attacks in Kenya following the government's decision in October 2011 to send Kenya Defence Forces soldiers to join the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Opinions have been divided following many attacks but President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the soldiers will return only after peace and stability are achieved in Somalia.

Amisom's police-contributing countries are Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia, while troop-contributing counties are Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Uganda.