Three people were charged on Monday with the murder of Rai Cement General Manager Chetan Vyas at his home in Kericho County in September.

Daniel Kibet Ruto, Nicholas Michael Mibei and Hillary Cheruiyot Kemboi faced Kericho Chief Magistrate George Kimanga.

They all denied the charge and were ordered detained at Kericho Police Station pending a ruling on Tuesday on their application for release on bail.

Advocate Momanyi Nyangin applied for their release on bail as they had stayed in custody for a month.

Three other suspects - Osman Noor, Shabdin Ishmail and Yacob Ali - were acquitted for lack of evidence.

DEFENCE

The suspects' lawyer Gilbert Kemboi accused the prosecution of detaining them illegally.

He said their right to liberty was violated as they were in police custody for 21 days.

Mr Kemboi further said the prosecution allowed his clients to be prosecuted through the media after linking them to the killing.

THE CRIME

A knife and axe were used to kill Mr Vyas at his house within the factory precincts in Kipsitet, Sigowet-Soin Constituency on the night of September 22.

The killers also stole his Samsung phone which had Safaricom and Airtel SIM cards.