3 killed as police in Mombasa step up war on gangs

By WINNIE ATIENO

By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Mombasa have killed three suspected criminals and arrested about 300 others in the last two weeks even as they warn of an impending swoop targeting gangs.

This comes as gangsters in Likoni went on a rampage on Monday while returning from the burial of a colleague, who was felled by police bullets, forcing schools to end learning prematurely.

CHILD CRIMINALS

The Mombasa county security committee has announced a major operation targeting juvenile gangs that continue to wreak havoc especially in Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni sub-counties.

Wakali Kwanza, Wajukuu wa Bibi, and Wakali Wao are among the gangs, mostly of boys, who are terrorising residents and scaring away investors from the tourism hub.

County commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and woman representative Asha Hussein have told the police to rein in the gangs.

Last Saturday, the two held a security public meeting in Kisauni sub-county and urged parents to check on their children’s activities.

Mr Kitiyo cited Likoni as the area most infested with gangs. He said the eldest gang member is typically 18 years old while the youngest is 14 years.

“They are criminals and they must be dealt with according to the law,” Mr Kitiyo said.

He called for stronger resolve in dealing with child criminals, saying, rehabilitating them was out of the question.

JAIL OR DEATH

“Let us not reward crime by buying them boats and boda bodas. They will think that when you are involved in crime, you will be rewarded with goodies. The message should be: when you are involved in crime, it is either jail or death, no more rehabilitation,” he said.

While attributing the surge in crime to drug abuse, Mr Kitiyo warned the youths against the vice. “Drug addicts need money to buy drugs and that is why they are involved in crime. If we end drug abuse, then crime will be a thing of the past,” he said.

In the Monday incident, at least four schools, including Dar-ul-Ulum Girls School, Peleleza Primary School, and Puma primary and secondary schools ended studies early after chaos erupted.

Machete-wielding youths descended on Migombani, Bomani, Nuru, Bahari, Bofu Kiwerera and Mtaa wa Makka after interring the remains of 25-year-old Abdallah Swaleh alias Vumbi at Migombani cemetery.

DEEP CUTS

Several people were attacked and seriously injured. Some victims had deep cuts on their heads, hands and legs.

Businesses closed as the attackers robbed people, according to multiple witnesses. Officers were deployed to calm the situation. Police arrested four suspects.

“They are in our custody. The operation is still on. We’ve calmed the situation,” said Likoni sub-county police commander Benjamin Rotich

Police shot dead the gangster on Sunday afternoon. Residents had alerted the police that he was in Mtaa wa Maka area in Ushindi where he was gunned down.

Police said the suspect was with five others who escaped and are being pursued.