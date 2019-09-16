By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Three people were on Monday charged over the Sh74.4 million Standard Chartered Bank heist, bringing to nine the number of those arraigned so far.

Brothers Bernard Mwendwa Mulee and Nahashon Mutua Mulee faced Milimani Chief Magistrate alongside suspect Benson Makokha Siwaka.

The all denied the charges and were each released on Sh1 million bond with two sureties of the same amount.

State prosecutor Angela Fukacha informed the court that the case against the three will be consolidated with the one against three Administration Police officers.

The officers are Corporal Duncan Kavesa Luvuka and constables Boniface Mutua and Chris Machogu.

After the consolidation, the case will be mentioned on September 24.

The magistrate said a pre-trial hearing will take place on the same day and that the State will inform the court of the number of people to be charged.

The suspects are charged with violently robbing G4S staff of Sh74,483,000 at Nairobi West Shopping Centre in Lang'ata Sub-county while armed with dangerous weapons.

Those arrested over the armed robbery are 15 in number but only nine, including the policemen, have been charged before Mr Andayi.

The other three who have been charged are Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki.

Six G4S employees who were arrested two weeks ago are being held at Lang’ata Police Station.

The suspects are also accused of stealing 38 Cassettes,13 purge pins and 13 canvas bags all valued at Sh75,947,350 from the G4 employees.

Besides robbery with violence, the suspects have denied the charge of malicious damage to property valued at Sh1,267,000, a crime said to have taken place at Thogoto Forest in Kiambu County.