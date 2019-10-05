alexa Three police officers arrested in Sh6m Eastleigh robbery - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Three police officers arrested in Sh6m Eastleigh robbery

Saturday October 5 2019

robbery, police officers arrested

Detectives arrested three officers attached to Kayole Police Station and a Cameroonian after they robbed two people of USD 60,000 in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 5, 2019. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Also recovered were three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition.

Advertisement
 
JOEL ODIDI
By JOEL ODIDI
More by this Author

Detectives from Pangani on Saturday morning arrested three officers attached to Kayole Police Station and a Cameroonian after they robbed two people of USD 60,000 (Sh6 million) Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The robbery took place at Barwqo Lodge, on Eighth Street, Second Avenue in Eastleigh. Police said two suspects escaped. 

The officers Wilson Cheruiyot, Daniel Kipkorir, Alex Kandie and Jean Baptist Esome were found with USD 35, 200 (Sh 3,520,000). Also recovered were three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition.

Police say the search for the two suspects, who are believed to be having the rest of the money, is ongoing.