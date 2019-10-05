Also recovered were three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition.

By JOEL ODIDI

Detectives from Pangani on Saturday morning arrested three officers attached to Kayole Police Station and a Cameroonian after they robbed two people of USD 60,000 (Sh6 million) Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The robbery took place at Barwqo Lodge, on Eighth Street, Second Avenue in Eastleigh. Police said two suspects escaped.

The officers Wilson Cheruiyot, Daniel Kipkorir, Alex Kandie and Jean Baptist Esome were found with USD 35, 200 (Sh 3,520,000). Also recovered were three pistols and 45 rounds of ammunition.