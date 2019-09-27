The total amount of tax evaded by both companies amounts to Sh2,146,580.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Three tax agents were on Friday charged with aiding two companies to fraudulently reduce their Value Added Tax (VAT) amounting to more than Sh2 million.

The three were charged alongside directors of the two companies. The tax agents were from Ogot & Associates and they were charged together with directors of Gaab Transporters Limited and Samumu Construction Services.

Appearing before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno, the suspects denied several counts.

DOMESTIC TAXES

The court heard that Mr Mohamed Moalin Mohamed, a director of Gaab Transporters Limited as well as Wilson Ogot Owera, David Osore Wesonga and Rolland Anakaya Chiriswa, knowingly made incorrect statement to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes in the company’s VAT returns for the months of March, April, May and June 2016, thereby reducing the company VAT liability for the months by Sh1,593,908.

In the second count, Mr Sammy Kamuio, a director of Samumu Construction Services Limited together with Mr Owera, Mr Wesonga and Chiriswa, allegedly made incorrect statement to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes in the company VAT returns for the month of April 2016, thereby reducing the company’s VAT liability for the month by Sh552,672.

Advertisement

NOT GUILTY

The total amount of tax evaded by both companies amounts to Sh2,146,580.

All the accused pleaded not guilty in both cases and were ordered deposit cash bail of Sh100,000 each. The two cases will be mentioned on October 17.