The prosecution will be calling 32 witnesses among them experts in the trial of TV journalist Jackie Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu.

Appearing before Justice John Wakiaga on Tuesday, assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Catherine Mwaniki said four of those to give their testimony are protected witnesses while five are experts.

Ms Mwaniki told the court that the prosecution will produce photographs among other digital evidence to prove their case.

Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu denied killing Monicah Kimani, an offence they allegedly committed on September 19 last year at Lamuria Apartments in Kilimani.

They were charged on October 15.

Whereas Ms Maribe was released on bond, Mr Irungu aka Jowie has remained in custody.

He has however asked for a review of the bail decision and a ruling on the application is expected on June 18.

Ms Kimani had just arrived from South Sudan the day she was killed.