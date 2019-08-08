The festival is celebrated for three days where Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

Pilgrims enter into a state of spiritual purity that is aimed at giving up worldly pleasures and focusing on the inner self.

The pilgrimage takes place during the month of Dhu al Hijja, which is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, and is seen as a chance to wipe sins and for many to deepen their faith.

By COLLINS OMULO

More than 5,000 Kenyans will Friday leave the country for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca to join over three million Muslims from across the world set to gather at the Holy City for Hajj.

They will circumambulate Islam’s most sacred site, the Kaaba, in the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and take part in a series of rituals intended to bring about humility and unity among Muslims.

“The festival is celebrated for three days where Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor. Muslims across the world imitate this act in order to renew their remembrance of the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham and as a symbol of their willingness to sacrifice all they desire to please God. Let it be a true sacrifice, not just a slaughter,” said Khider Adam of Adams Masjid Committee.

The word Hajj is an Arabic word meaning ‘to intend a journey’ and the annual pilgrimage to Mecca is a journey that able Muslims are expected to make at least once in their lifetime.

The Hajj rituals are believed to trace the footsteps of the prophets Abraham and Ishmael. Muslims believe Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his only son Ishmael as a test of his faith. Abraham was prepared to do as commanded, but then God spared his life.

Muslims also trace the path of Abraham’s wife, Hagar, who they believe ran between two hills seven times searching for water for her dying son. Islam states that God then brought forth a spring known as Zamzam that runs to this day and pilgrims often return from the Hajj with bottles of its water.