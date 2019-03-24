By HILARY KIMUYU

Police on Sunday arrested suspected gangsters who were captured on CCTV casually robbing a woman of her handbag at gunpoint.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the five suspects were seized in Mombasa.

“Detectives based in Mombasa have today (Sunday) arrested five suspects in connection with a robbery in Aldina and Makande area,” said DCI in a tweet.

They identified the suspects as Mr Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mr Mohamed Hassan, Mr Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Mr Evans Munyoki Mburiro and Mr Mutonyi Nzamba.

Two motorcycles, one of which was used during the robbery, have been confiscated.

Police said they are also pursuing other suspects.

The undated video clip captures three men walking past their victim at an M-Pesa shop before two of them turn on the woman brandishing a gun.

The visibly terrified woman surrenders her valuables, including her handbag while one of the suspects disappears from the frame, surfacing moments later with a motorcycle which they used to escape.

Two of the armed robbers wore red hats while the third one, who rode the motorcycle after the robbery, covered his head with his jumper.