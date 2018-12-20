The lawyer, Mr Joseph Kanyi, is a partner at Kanyi and Company Advocates while the developer, Ms Jane Njeri Karanja, is a director of Kikambala Development Company.

By NATION REPORTER

A day after the public prosecutor approved corruption charges against trustees and a lawyer of the Kenya Ports Authority Retirement Benefits Scheme, five of the suspects have been arraigned in Mombasa Law Courts.

The five are set to take plea on Thursday on various corruption charges for the alleged fraudulent sale agreement for the 100-acre land in Kikambala, Kilifi County, at Sh700 million.

Among the five are three trustees, namely: Mr Renson Thoya Juma, Ms Joan Zawadi Karema and Ms Joy Kavutsi Asiema.

The lawyer, Mr Joseph Kanyi, is a partner at Kanyi and Company Advocates while the developer, Ms Jane Njeri Karanja, is a director of Kikambala Development Company.

EACC PROBE

Their prosecution follows investigations conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the 'inflated' purchase of the land near Vipingo.

EACC recommended that the suspects be charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and breach of public trust.