It was revealed that only 846 out of the 2,178 who took the supplementary exams passed.

Through Legal Notice No 18 of 2019, signed by CLE Secretary Jacob Gakeri, only 33 out of 100 people who wrote the exams for the first time passed.

Most of the law students who sat for the Kenya School of Law (KSL) examinations failed, the July/August 2019 results show.

The results of the exams released by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) show 64 per cent of the students failed.

Through Legal Notice No 18 of 2019, signed by CLE Secretary Jacob Gakeri, only 33 out of 100 students who wrote the exams for the first time passed.

That accounts for 33 and 39 per cent, respectively and 36 per cent on average.

This follows recent results where 80 per cent of the law students who sat for bar exams in November 2018 did not qualify for admission into practice.

This accounted for only 1,264 of the 1,572 who had sat for the exams.

The bar exams test nine units, namely; Civil Litigation, Criminal Litigation, Probate and Administration, Legal Writing and Drafting, Trial Advocacy and Professional Ethics.

Others are Legal Practice Management, Conveyancing and Commercial Transactions.

In the just released results, Criminal Litigation recorded the most failures (74.5 per cent) whereas Trial Advocacy was the most passed (94.5 per cent) by students who re-took the exams.

For students who sat the exams for the first time, Legal Writing and Drafting and Conveyancing tie at 58.5 per cent as the most failed whereas Trial Advocacy appears as the most passed, at 92.5 per cent.