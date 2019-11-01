68 witnesses to testify in Ferdinand Waititu graft case
Friday November 1 2019
The director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has lined up 68 witnesses to testify in the Sh580 million graft case against Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and eight others.
Vincent Monda, a prosecutor, disclosed the list of witnesses at the anti-corruption court in Milimani.
TRIAL DATES
Magistrate Thomas Nzioka directed that the trial against Mr Waititu runs January 21 to February 6, 2020.
Mr Monda Thursday presented the court and defence lawyers with a list of the witnesses.
“I will lead evidence in the case against Waititu by providing 68 witnesses to testify in this anti-graft case,” Mr Monda stated.
He further told the court that all the exhibits have been handed over to the suspects to prepare their defences.
Mr Waititu was charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and eight others at the Milimani Law Courts following a recommendation by Mr Haji.
Among the eight suspects are Kiambu County employees. Three companies have also been charged.
The governor was accused of conflict of interest and dealing with suspect property. He and his wife through their companies have allegedly received over Sh50 million while knowing they came from the Kiambu government coffers.