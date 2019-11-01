Mr Waititu, his wife and eight other suspects denied the corruption charges filed against them.

The director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has lined up 68 witnesses to testify in the Sh580 million graft case against Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and eight others.

Vincent Monda, a prosecutor, disclosed the list of witnesses at the anti-corruption court in Milimani.

TRIAL DATES

Magistrate Thomas Nzioka directed that the trial against Mr Waititu runs January 21 to February 6, 2020.

Mr Monda Thursday presented the court and defence lawyers with a list of the witnesses.

“I will lead evidence in the case against Waititu by providing 68 witnesses to testify in this anti-graft case,” Mr Monda stated.

He further told the court that all the exhibits have been handed over to the suspects to prepare their defences.

Mr Waititu was charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and eight others at the Milimani Law Courts following a recommendation by Mr Haji.

Among the eight suspects are Kiambu County employees. Three companies have also been charged.