By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

Police on Sunday held and questioned 11 MPs from the Northeastern region on allegations that they took a trip to Somalia without authorisation.

Reports indicated that they travelled for an unknown mission without the permission of the Foreign Affairs ministry or National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Sunday saw police wait for the lawmakers at Wilson Airport in Nairobi before moving to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Police took the MPs for questioning soon after they landed.

According to a list by Airport Commandant Titus Karuri, six of the parliamentarians are from Mandera, three from Wajir and two from Garissa.

They are Kullow Maalim (Banisa), Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), Ibrahim Abdi (Lafey), Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Omar Maalim (Mandera East), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Adan Haji (Mandera West),

Adan Ali sheikh (Mandera South), Mohamed Dahir (Dadaab) and Ahmed Bashane (Tarbaj).

