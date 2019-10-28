By MACHARIA MWANGI

The anti-graft agency has narrowed down to eight counties in its investigation into corruption claims in devolved units.

Twalib Mbarak, Chief Executive Officer of the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), did not name the counties but said vices flagged include flouting procurement laws, embezzlement of funds and illegal employment of workers, with the use of forged documents in some cases.

“Investigations in the affected counties are at different stages, some at a very advanced level,” Mr Mbarak said, noting red flags prompted the probe.

Mr Mbarak further said several governors were under the EACC's watch over graft-related offences.

“It is too early to say we are recommending their prosecution. We are not in a hurry to take governors to court but the message to them is that a crime investigation does not expire,” he said.

RECOVERIES

Speaking at a Naivasha hotel on Monday, on the sidelines of a workshop for anti-corruption officials, he said the agency had made great strides in the fight against the vice.

He cited recovery of at least 1,800 parcels of land belonging to the Naivasha-based Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO), valued at more than Sh 8.9 billion.

“The titles are ready ... there will be a ceremony to hand them over to the rightful owners,” Mr Mbarak said.

He reported that the commission had also recovered land belonging to Kenya Railways and government land in Eldoret. Uasin Gishu County, valued at more than Sh 1.5 billion.

He promised that agencies would continue pursuing the recovery of stolen public land.

PLEA BARGAIN

Mr Mbarak hailed the plea bargain arrangement saying it will help ease the backlog of cases in the country.

“However, such an arrangement has to go through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, especially for cases pending before court and those of people who have been charged,” he said.

The EACC boss said they were addressing civil matters through methods such such as alternative dispute resolution.

Muthoni Kimani, Director of the Asset Recovery Agency, reported recovery of Sh3 billion in proceeds of crimes related to cases including the NYS 2 scandal and drug trafficking.