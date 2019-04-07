By PIUS MAUNDU

Eight people have been killed in separate road crashes.

In Narok County, four people were killed and six others injured after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Prado in Katakala on the Narok-Bomet road.

The passengers were heading to Narok town from Bomet when the crash happened Sunday morning.

Narok police boss Yunis Adan said the injured were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, four people died on the sport when a van rolled in Ikutha Town on the Kibwezi-Kitui road early Sunday morning.

Several others were injured and taken to local hospitals in Kitui County.

The accident on the Kibwezi-Kitui road killed four people. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU | NATION MEDIA GROUP