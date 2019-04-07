 8 killed in separate road crashes - Daily Nation
Eight killed in separate road crashes in Kitui and Narok

Sunday April 7 2019

Narok road cash

The wreckage of the matatu that collided with a Toyota Prado on Narok-Bomet road killing four people. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By PIUS MAUNDU
Eight people have been killed in separate road crashes.

In Narok County, four people were killed and six others injured after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Prado in Katakala on the Narok-Bomet road.

The passengers were heading to Narok town from Bomet when the crash happened Sunday morning.

Narok police boss Yunis Adan said the injured were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, four people died on the sport when a van rolled in Ikutha Town on the Kibwezi-Kitui road early Sunday morning.

Several others were injured and taken to local hospitals in Kitui County.

Kibwezi-Kitui accident

The accident on the Kibwezi-Kitui road killed four people. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The passengers, who are church members, were traveling from Kayole, Nairobi to attend a dowry ceremony in Kasaala, Kitui, according to Fidel Ndolo, who was in the entourage, when accident occurred.