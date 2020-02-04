95 or 103? Puzzle of Moi's real age

By NATION REPORTER

As condolence messages and tributes poured in following the death of former president Daniel Moi, some of his family members and those close to him sought to clarify what has always been assumed to be a well known fact. His age.

While addressing journalists at Lee Funeral Home Tuesday morning, Raymond Moi hinted that the former president may have been older than what is usually reported.

He said that Moi's age must be more than 95, alluding that he may have been born earlier than 1924.

His long-time press secretary Lee Njiru echoed the sentiment, while putting Moi's real age at between 101 and 103 years.

He said the late president told him this severally.

"Although his ID indicated he was born 1924 that was not the correct age...Mzee Moi says he's older than Jeremiah Nyaga and Charles Njonjo," he said in an interview in Ngata, Nakuru County on February 4, 2020.

Former Attorney General Njonjo celebrated his 100th birthday last month while the late Nyaga was born in 1920.

Mr Njiru noted that Moi himself was not sure of his exact birth date.