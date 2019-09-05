By ELIZABETH MERAB

A first-time mother's hope for double joy of twins was cruelly shattered after the baby boys died at the Mama Lucy Hospital under controversial circumstances.

Mercyline Ongachi, 20, was rushed to the hospital in Kayole after a healthcare worker attending to her at a maternity clinic in Mukuru Kwa Rueben noticed that she was experiencing premature labour.

Accompanied by a nurse and her two sisters in an ambulance, Mercyline is said to have arrived at the Mama Lucy Hospital mid-morning on August 25, in labour.

Mercyline was admitted and taken to a ward but was left unattended to, a human rights group pursuing her case said.

They added that the young woman delivered the first boy alone, despite calling for help.

“After minutes of screaming for help, a health worker walked in but attended to another patient, who was in the same ward as Mercyline, forcing her to deliver alone,” Sandra Mwarania, a health rights campaigner at Amnesty International said.

Halfway through the second birth, the health worker, who according to the human rights organisation had no idea that the young mother was expectant with twins, moved in to help deliver the second baby.

“The attending health worker assessed the condition of the newborns and told Mercyline that they were both too young to survive,” said Ms Mwarania.

At this point, the worker allegedly decided not to place the infants, born at six months, in an incubator but instead placed them in a carton box without any attempt to save their lives.

The hospital is also accused of misplacing Mercyline’s documents forcing her to stay at the hospital overnight.

Amnesty International has written to the administration of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and national and county governments to demand an investigation into the death of the twins.