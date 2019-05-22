Mr Otieno has objected to ATI retiring him after amending terms of contract from five to three years without being given an opportunity to apply for the same.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The continent's largest insurance agency has been stopped from sacking its chief executive officer.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) restrained the Africa Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) from firing Mr George Oduori Otieno before his term expires in 2021.

Certifying as urgent the labour dispute filed by lawyer Titus Koceyo, Lady Justice Maureen Onyango said the move by ATI to advertise the job when the petitioner is still in office is unconstitutional and discriminative.

Justice Onyango directed Mr Koceyo to serve ATI and Kenya’s Attorney-General with the suit papers for hearing on May 27.

“Pending hearing and determination of the suit filed by Mr Koceyo for the ATI CEO status quo should be maintained,” Justice Onyango ruled during an ex-parte hearing.

All other employees on contract will serve five years.