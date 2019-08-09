YSK organises the competition in partnership with Education ministry, the Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom.

Young Scientists Kenyachairman and Principal Secretary, Ministry of Education, State Department of Vocational and Technical Training Kevit Desai said 234 schools took part this year.

SCLP Samaj School from Nairobi won this year's Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) competition for their universal healthcare technology project.

By FAITH NYAMAI

SCLP Samaj School from Nairobi won this year’s Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) competition for their universal healthcare technology project, presented by students Iyad Anwar Tahlar and Tanvi Viyay Hirani. It uses technology to improve and solve health challenges in the country.

Deputy President William Ruto attended the award ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

FULL SCHOLARSHIPS

The students walked away with a Sh100,000 cheque, mobile phones from Safaricom, and will participate in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Ireland next January. They also received full scholarships to study at Strathmore University after completing secondary school.

The teacher in charge of the project received Sh20,000.

Sophia Ndunge of Daraja Secondary School in Laikipia County won the runners-up award with her homemade lift pump. She got a Sh80,000 cheque and a trip to France.

Her project was in the Chemistry, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category. Ndunge also received a mobile phone from Safaricom while her teacher received Sh15,000.

In the Social Behavioural Sciences category, the winners were Emily Ndani and June Mumbe of Matungulu Secondary School in Machakos County.

Rachael Wambui and Nalepo Mukami of St Mary’s Girls High School Igoji came second with their Re-using Plastic Spoons project, while Euphamia Adhiambo and Watiri Risper of Matuga Girls High School (Kwale County) won the third prize for their Visual vs Auditory Memory project.

In the Biological and Ecological Sciences category, Hesbon Muir and Micah Lokoropee of Thika High School for the Blind won the first prize for their Davihez System project.

Lucy Nzioki and James Mwangangi of Joytown Special School for the Physically Handicapped (Kiambu County) followed with their Extraction of limonene from orange peel project.

SAVE AQUATIC LIFE

In third place were Wincate Wawira and Linet Waithira of Siakago Girls Secondary (Embu County) for their water purification using Moringa oleifera seeds project.

In the Chemical Physical Mathematical Sciences category, Joy Joan and Jennifer Kitsao of Njoro Girls High School (Nakuru County) came first with their carbon oxide (IV) electro-reduction project.

Collins Amiani and Elisha Ambani of Cardinal Otunga Girls High School Bungoma followed with a project involving maize cob charcoal to remove Pb+ and ions from water.

Aisha Ebrahim and Fatma Wolfgang of Coast Girls High School came third with their project on reusing of polythene to save aquatic life.

In the Technology category, Mugo David and Daniel Maithya of Machakos Boys High School led with their road-based electrical generator project.

They were followed by Vincent Onyango Otieno and Adhith Abraham Anil of Nova Pioneer Boys (Kiambu County) with their Intelcyfenseops project, while Akshar Patel and Shiv Patel of Kisumu Senior School came third with their pedal mechatronic milking machine.

Winners in every category also received a Sh60,000 cheque and a mobile phone from Safaricom.

The runners-up received a Sh40,000 cheque and headphones, while the third-ranked received a Sh30,000 cheque and earphones.

The teachers who supported the students received Sh10,000.

STEM SUBJECTS

Special awards recognising excellence in agriculture, health, technology were also presented.

DP Ruto said schools must put more emphasis on science technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) subjects.

“We must develop more science in our country if we want to achieve our development goals,” he said. There is a need to develop the capacity to deliver innovative ideas, he said, and added that students projects should be copyrighted.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said he will work with schools to ensure Stem subjects are not neglected.

Irish Ambassador to Kenya Fionnuala Quinlan and Safaricom Chief Customer Officer, Sylvia Mulinge attended the ceremony.