Access to legal information made easier

The public will now have increased access to legal information, including revised provisions, following a newly launched Kenya Law strategic plan.

The National Council for Law Reporting Thursday launched its new strategic plan 2018-2022 that will focus primarily on increasing public awareness on legal issues.

Speaking while launching the five-year strategic plan in Nairobi, Chief Justice David Maraga noted that providing legal information for public consumption and understanding paves the way for the promotion of the rule of law and accelerating justice.

“This strategic plan guarantees accessibility of legal information to the public. This plan is therefore an embodiment of our collective promise to our stakeholders on the service delivery standards that they should expect from Kenya Law,” Mr Maraga said.

Kenya Law chief executive officer Long’et Terer said they will strive to guarantee accessibility to legal information by making it available in various forms and through varied media as well as translating the law provisions on their website to Kiswahili.

Improved systems are expected to ease backlog of cases due to easy access of law-related information.