Adema Sangale is a businesswoman, a social entrepreneur, a passionate advocate for the girl-child and the youngest local female CEO of a multinational company in Kenya.

Sangale was appointed Associate Director for External Relations at Proctor and Gamble (P&G) when she was just 27 years old.

P&G is the world’s top Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company whose range of products includes sanitary pads, diapers, detergents, and hair and beauty care products and has a presence in more than 10 countries. She has also served as the Chief of Brand Building at the United Nations Environmental Programme.

HAVARD

The USIU, Oxford and Harvard University alumna joined P&G through a university recruitment programme and began her career in the corporate world as an assistant brand manager for Pampers and Always brands in Kenya.

When she was appointed managing director for East Africa, she pioneered the ‘bottom of the pyramid’ solution and brought to light the predicament of girls having to miss school during their menses.

CHEVENING AWARD

She was awarded the Chevening Award and was also nominated by the African Leadership Network as a New Generation Leader.